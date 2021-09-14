Downward trend in active coronavirus cases in Zimbabwe reversed as country records 418 new cases

The downward trend in active coronavirus cases which had dropped to less than 3 000 was reversed today when the country recorded 418 new cases and seven deaths while only 167 people recovered.

The Midlands was the worst hit with 115 new cases raising the number of active cases from 42 to 150 largely because of an outbreak at schools which opened recently.

According to today’s cabinet briefing 79 learners and 20 teachers tested positive during the week ending 13 September bringing the total number of confirmed cases in schools to 132.

All active cases are isolated and managed by the Ministry of Health and Child Care.

Cabinet was also told that the average learner turnout increased from the previously recorded 73.3% to 76.2%, while that of teachers was at 85.5%.

Active cases have risen to 3 051 but Harare continues to decline and is now at 199 while Bulawayo rose to 202. Mashonaland West has 782 and Manicaland has 646. Mashonaland Central now has the lowest number of active cases in the country with 104.

Just over 48 000 people were vaccinated today with 16 938 getting the first dose and 31 467 the second and final dose.

Zimbabwe had received a total of 10 860 000 doses of vaccine by yesterday and was expecting one million more doses today.

The cabinet was, however, concerned about the low uptake of the vaccine in Mashonaland Central and Chitungwiza Town.

(37 VIEWS)