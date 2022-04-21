More than 3 000 businesses got forex from auction in March alone

A total of 3 257 businesses got foreign currency from the auction system in March alone according to figures released by the Reserve bank of Zimbabwe.

The businesses were allotted US$184.1 million withUS$151.9 million going to 886 large companies and US$32.2 million going to 2 137 small and medium enterprises.

The auction has so far disbursed US$3 billion since it was launched in June 2020, US$402 million in the first quarter of this year.

Here is the list of the businesses.

Continued next page

(63 VIEWS)