More than 3 000 businesses got forex from auction in...

Stories

Trending

More than 3 000 businesses got forex from auction in March alone

0

A total of 3 257 businesses got foreign currency from the auction system in March alone according to figures released by the Reserve bank of Zimbabwe.

The businesses were allotted US$184.1 million withUS$151.9 million going to 886 large companies and US$32.2 million going to 2 137 small and medium enterprises.

The auction has so far disbursed US$3 billion since it was launched in June 2020, US$402 million in the first quarter of this year.

Here is the list of the businesses.

Continued next page

(63 VIEWS)

Don't be shellfish... Please SHARETweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Share on LinkedIn
Linkedin
Email this to someone
email
Print this page
Print

Like it? Share with your friends!

0
Charles Rukuni

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?
Don't have an account?
sign up

forgot password

Back to
log in

sign up

Captcha!
Back to
log in