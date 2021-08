A total of 2 887 small and medium enterprises were allocated US$172 861 399 through the foreign currency auction system from 6 August 2020, when the market was opened to SMEs, to the end of July 2021.

Although SMEs were getting only 3.5% of the funds up to the third quarter of 2020 this increased to 14% in the second quarter of this year.

Here is the list of all the 2 887 entities.

Continued next page

(65 VIEWS)