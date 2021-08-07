One million now fully vaccinated against coronavirus in Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe today vaccinated more than 69 000 people against the coronavirus pandemic with 35 589 getting the second dose bringing to 1 002 261 people that are now fully vaccinated.

Nearly 1.9 million have received the first dose.

The number of new cases and deaths was also down today largely because Harare had not reported by the time the figures were compiled.

There were 445 new cases and 21 deaths, eight of them in Bulawayo which is now down to 1 001 active cases. Harare, therefore, remained at 3 810 while Mashonaland East dropped to 3 678 and Manicaland to 3 520.

Matebeleland South had the highest number of recoveries at 250 and is now down to 1 624 active cases.

Deaths have risen to 3 826 to date, cases to 115 890 and recoveries to 87 416. Active cases dropped to 24 648. A total of 890 people recovered today.

Zimbabwe is currently under a level 4 lockdown which is due to expire on 10 August unless it is renewed.

