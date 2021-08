A total of 1 632 companies received foreign currency from the auction system from its launch on 23 June 2020 to the end of July 2021. They were allotted a total of US$1 557 840 624.

According to the central bank 70% of the funds allotted went to the productive sector namely the procurement of raw materials, machinery and equipment and consumables.

Here is the list of beneficiaries.

