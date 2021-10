The Zimbabwe foreign currency auction which was launched on 23 June last year allotted US$2.1 billion to 5 958 entities up to the end of September this year, according to the country’s central bank.

The money was allotted to 1 822 large companies and 4 136 small and medium entities with 60% going to the productive sector.

Here is a list of who got what.

