Zimbabwe yesterday had only 48 new coronavirus cases and two deaths but 179 people recovered resulting in the number of active cases dropping to 1 463.

A total of 3 063 people were tested.

Manicaland dropped to 293 after 81 people recovered but Mashonaland East remained static at 411.

Bulawayo is down to 118 cases while Harare went up to 44.

Only 13 000 people were vaccinated with 6 003 getting the first jab and 7 217 the second.

