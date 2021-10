The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe has released the list of 4 136 small and medium enterprises that received foreign currency from the auction system since it was opened to them on 6 August 2020 up to the end of last month.

The enterprises were, however, only allotted US$267.4 million compared to US$1.86 billion that was allotted to 1 822 large firms.

Here is the list of all 4 136 SMEs.

