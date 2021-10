Zimbabwe today had no coronavirus death and recorded only 34 new cases though 4 432 people were tested.

There were 78 recoveries resulting in the number of active cases dropping to 1 596.

Mashonaland East still leads with 411 cases followed by Manicaland with 361 but Bulawayo is down to 140 and Harare to 39.

Just over 20 000 people were vaccinated today with 8 053 getting the first jab and 12 418 the second.

