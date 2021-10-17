The Insider

What happened to the case between Strive Masiyiwa and Mutumwa...

Stories

What happened to the case between Strive Masiyiwa and Mutumwa Mawere?

1

It is almost two years since Econet and its owner Strive Masiyiwa threatened to take businessman Mutumwa Mawere and two of his “colleagues” to court for defamation, but nothing has been heard since.

This is not unusual because civil cases can take quite some time as people might settle out of court.

The case pitted Econet South Africa, Econet Wireless Zimbabwe, Econet Global Mauritius and Strive Masiyiwa against Rutendo Benson Matinyarare, Mutumwa Mawere and Pardon Gambakwe.

The three were accused of defaming the Econet group and its founder over various allegations including theft of software. This was allegedly through videos posted on YouTube and Facebook by Gambakwe and articles posted by Mawere on his website.

Some of the videos that had been posted on YouTube by Gambakwe have since been removed.

Econet’s lawyers in South Africa have not responded to enquiries about the status of the case.

Charles Rukuni

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

0 Comments

