What happened to the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe list of...

Stories

What happened to the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe list of forex auction beneficiaries?

0

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe has stopped publishing beneficiaries of the foreign currency auction which it kicked off in March without any explanation.

The central bank started publishing the names of the beneficiaries to show its transparency but it has not published the list for October and November.

The last list released in October was for the period June 2020 to September 2021.

Zimbabwe launched the foreign currency auction on 23 June 2020 and had conducted 77 auctions when it closed for the festive season on 14 December. It resumes on 11 January.

By September, 5 958 entities had benefitted from the auction which had disbursed US$2.1 billion. The beneficiaries comprised 1 822 large firms and 4 136 small and medium enterprises.

The central bank conducted 11 auctions from October and disbursed US$470 million.

(124 VIEWS)

Don't be shellfish... Please SHARETweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Share on LinkedIn
Linkedin
Email this to someone
email
Print this page
Print

Like it? Share with your friends!

0
Charles Rukuni

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?
Don't have an account?
sign up

forgot password

Back to
log in

sign up

Captcha!
Back to
log in