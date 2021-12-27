Zimbabwe winning coronavirus battle as active cases drop to 37 249

Zimbabwe is winning the battle against the coronavirus as it recorded 605 new cases and six deaths yesterday but 2 237 people recovered reducing the number of active cases to 37 249.

A total of 69 726 people were infected this month and 184 have so far died. In July 58 996 were infected and 1 743 died.

Harare continues to see the greatest improvement as active cases are now down to 5 819 after 594 more people recovered yesterday. It had reached more than 13 000 cases.

Cases in Mashonaland East and Mashonaland West also dropped to 7 516 and 5 497, respectively.

Masvingo now has less than a thousand cases and stands at 981 after 236 people recovered yesterday.

Just over 5 500 people were vaccinated yesterday with 3 219 getting the first jab and 2 372 the second.

