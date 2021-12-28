17 more die of coronavirus in Zimbabwe but 4 506...

17 more die of coronavirus in Zimbabwe but 4 506 recover

Seventeen people died of coronavirus in Zimbabwe yesterday bringing the toll for this month to 201 but 4 506 recovered resulting in the number of active cases dropping to 33 824.

Coronavirus deaths in Zimbabwe peaked at 1 743 in July when the country was hit by the Delta variant but dropped to 887 in August, 204 in September, 55 in October and only 29 last month.

A record 70 824 have, however, so far been infected this month with 1 098 of them yesterday.

Harare continues to record the biggest drop but Mashonaland East had the highest number of recoveries yesterday with 1 196 resulting in the number of active cases dropping to 6 494. Mashonaland West is down to 5 427 while Harare now has 4 778 cases. Bulawayo is at 3 860.

The recovery rate has risen by more than 10 percentage points and is now at 81% while positivity rate is still high at 32.4%

The pandemic is said to be under control when the positivity rate is 5% and below.

Just over 3 700 people were vaccinated yesterday, which was a public holiday, with 2 008 getting the first dose and 1 790 the second.

Charles Rukuni

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

0 Comments

