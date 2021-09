More than 3 500 small and medium enterprises received a total of US$233.8 million from the Zimbabwe foreign currency auction between June last year and August this year. The paled significantly over the US$1.7 billion that 1 728 companies received during the same period.

The auction has benefitted 5 3167 entities as well as individuals.

Here is the list of the 3 588 SMEs.

