The Insider

Stories

Bulawayo down to 302 active coronavirus cases as people continue to recover

Bulawayo now has 302 active coronavirus cases after 1 450 people across the country recovered yesterday, 123 of them from the second city.

Mashonaland East, which had the highest number of active cases, had the highest number of recoveries, 785, resulting in active cases dropping to 1 503.

Mashonaland West is back in top spot with 1 836 followed by the Midlands with 1 830. Harare is down to 1 179.

The country recorded only 386 new cases and 22 deaths, half of them in Harare, and is down to 12 854 active cases.

The vaccination exercise continued on a high note with 38 164 getting the first jab and 40 407 the second. More than 3.6 million doses have so far been dispensed.

Zimbabwe has so far received more than 7 million doses.

Charles Rukuni

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

