The Insider

Gukurahundi to be resolved by chiefs and their communities- Mnangagwa

Stories

Trending

Gukurahundi to be resolved by chiefs and their communities- Mnangagwa

0

The issue of Gukurahundi, the internal conflict that rocked Zimbabwe between 1983 and 1987 and allegedly left more than 20 000 people mostly in Matebeleland and the Midlands dead, will be dealt with by chiefs and their communities, President Emmerson Mnangagwa agreed with chiefs today.

Mnangagwa met the National Councils of Chiefs in Bulawayo today and emphasized that “a one size fits all approach would be inappropriate for this programme”.

The meeting agreed that the process of addressing issues related to Gukurahundi should be victim centred and should be resolved on a case by case basis.

It should, however, not be tribalised in order to foster national building and national healing.

Below is the statement issued after the meeting:

Continued next page

(87 VIEWS)

Don't be shellfish... Please SHARETweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Share on LinkedIn
Linkedin
Email this to someone
email
Print this page
Print

Like it? Share with your friends!

0
Charles Rukuni

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?
Don't have an account?
sign up

forgot password

Back to
log in

sign up

Captcha!
Back to
log in