Gukurahundi to be resolved by chiefs and their communities- Mnangagwa

The issue of Gukurahundi, the internal conflict that rocked Zimbabwe between 1983 and 1987 and allegedly left more than 20 000 people mostly in Matebeleland and the Midlands dead, will be dealt with by chiefs and their communities, President Emmerson Mnangagwa agreed with chiefs today.

Mnangagwa met the National Councils of Chiefs in Bulawayo today and emphasized that “a one size fits all approach would be inappropriate for this programme”.

The meeting agreed that the process of addressing issues related to Gukurahundi should be victim centred and should be resolved on a case by case basis.

It should, however, not be tribalised in order to foster national building and national healing.

Below is the statement issued after the meeting:

