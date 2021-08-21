The Insider

More than 2 000 recover from coronavirus in Mashonaland East in three days

Mashonaland East which had 3 088 active coronavirus cases three days ago, the highest in the country then, is now down to 1 019 cases after 2 069 people recovered leaving Mashonaland West in top spot with 1 849 active cases.

The decline in the number of active cases across the nation continued today as the country registered 199 new cases, 16 deaths and 882 recoveries, 511 of them in Mashonaland East.

Active cases are down to 11 855.

Manicaland is down to 1 685, Harare to 1 098 and Bulawayo to 283.

Zimbabwe is under a level 4 national lockdown which is due for review next week.

It has only reviewed the lockdown to allow those fully vaccinated to attend church services.

More than 53 000 people were vaccinated today with 29 912 getting the first dose and 23 822 the second. So far 2 230 641 have received the first dose and 1 450 981 are fully vaccinated.

