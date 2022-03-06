Mnangagwa explains his nyika inovakwa nevene vayo mantra

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa says his mantra, nyika inovakwa nevene vayo, is a philosophy and ideology of self-determination and national responsibility which ensures debt-free development of Zimbabwe.

Writing in the Sunday Mail, Mnangagwa said the mantra, which means a country is developed by its citizens, has given the people of Zimbabwe “a debt-free model of development, and challenged us to self-finance our progress, brick upon brick, stone upon stone”.

He said the mantra did not shut out anyone including foreign investors.

“All it does is to set parameters for both, all the time stressing the centrality of Zimbabweans and Zimbabwean plans and priorities in all such arrangements,” he said.

“Our vision of sourcing and attracting FDI and partnerships is based on augmenting our own capacities as an economy, people and Nation.

“Our vision in sourcing and attracting foreign investments is mutual gain and benefit……

“So, NYIKA INOVAKWA NEVENE VAYO is a philosophy and ideology of self-determination and of national responsibility; indeed, it is an affirmation of our national sovereignty and independence.

“Above all, it is a call and an exhortation to national duty and action.

“Zimbabwe’s fate rests with Zimbabweans: They bear all its burdens and define its futures.”

Unpacking Nyika Inovakwa Nevene Vayo Philosophy

06 Mar, 2022

The Sunday Mail

By President Mnangagwa

During our War of Liberation, we had a huge rear base in Mozambique called Mudzingadzi.

As with many of our rear bases, Mudzingadzi suffered repeated Rhodesian air raids.

One such raid coincided with a meeting of ZANLA’s High Command. It was well-timed and could have decapitated ZANLA’s command.

The late Josiah Magama Tongogara was present, and set to chair a meeting we had scheduled to begin at 10 o’clock on that fateful day.

I was there too, as was the late Dauramanzi, the late Mayor Urimbo, the late Ushewokunze and many others in the top echelon of ZANLA command.

The first napalm bomb hit the command centre, throwing all of us off our makeshift seats.

