Zimbabwe capital, Harare, is now down to 10 active coronavirus cases after 80 people recovered yesterday.

The country recorded two deaths and 190 new cases yesterday but 520 recovered leaving 5 066 active cases.

Manicaland had the highest number of recoveries with 189 leaving 1 000 cases followed by Masvingo with 175. Masvingo is down to 580 cases.

Mashonaland East still has 1 957 cases and Bulawayo, 52.

(22 VIEWS)