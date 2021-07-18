Wonder why the US is interested in Zimbabwe? Here is a list US companies that operated in Rhodesia

More than 50 United States corporations operated in Zimbabwe prior to and after independence and some of them defied United Nations sanctions against Rhodesia which could be a major reason why Washington is bitter about being left out now as China, Russia, India, Mauritius and South Africa seem to be getting major investment deals in the country.

US companies were big in tobacco, chrome and fuel supplies.

At independence Zimbabwe had only five fuel suppliers, one British, one French, one Dutch and two US.

Here is the list of companies extracted from: Foreign Companies and International Investment in Zimbabwe by D.G. Clarke, published by Mambo Press, Gweru in 1980.

