At least six Canadian companies operated in Zimbabwe at independence and one of the subsidiaries, Blanket Mine, is still operating today but under a different company which is listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange.

The Insider has so far published a list of United States as well as British companies that operated in Zimbabwe at independence.

Next will be South African companies.

Once the lists are done, The Insider will explain why it decided to go this route.

