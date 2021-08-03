The Insider

More than 2700 recover from coronavirus in one day

More than 2 700 Zimbabweans, 1 098 from Mashonaland West alone, recovered from coronavirus yesterday leaving Harare and Manicaland as the hardest hit.

The country is, however, not out of the woods yet as there were 52 deaths, 22 of them in Harare where there are now 5 209 active cases.

There were 1 309 new cases resulting in the number of active cases across the country dropping to 27 800.

Manicaland has 4 295 active cases while those in Mashonaland West dropped to 3 058 and those in Mashonaland East also dropped to 3 832 after 437 people recovered yesterday.

Bulawayo now has 1 342 active cases after 200 people recovered but there were 142 new cases.

Cases so far have risen to 110 855 while 79 420 people have recovered.

Just over 40 000 people were vaccinated yesterday with 20 598 getting the first dose and 19 651 the second.

 

Charles Rukuni

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

