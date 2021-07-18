Active coronavirus in Zimbabwe drop for a change

The number of active coronavirus cases in Zimbabwe today dropped to 27 544 after the country recorded 1 006 new cases, 34 deaths and 1 530 recoveries.

Mashonaland West had the highest number of new cases at 238 but it had a whopping 1 081 recoveries resulting in the number of active cases in the province dropping to 3 331 which is now lower than Harare, Mashonaland East and Manicaland.

Harare now has 4 099 active cases, Mashonaland East 3 831 and Manicaland 3 585.

Bulawayo remained static at 2115 after it recorded 111 new cases, 104 recoveries and seven deaths.

Harare had eight deaths, 93 new cases and 116 recoveries.

Cumulative cases have risen to 83 619, recoveries to 53 453 and deaths to 2 622.

About 14 000 people were vaccinated today with 12 043 getting the first dose and 1 765 the second.

(87 VIEWS)