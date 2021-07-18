The Insider

Active coronavirus in Zimbabwe drop for a change

Stories

Trending

Active coronavirus in Zimbabwe drop for a change

0

The number of active coronavirus cases in Zimbabwe today dropped to 27 544 after the country recorded 1 006 new cases, 34 deaths and 1 530 recoveries.

Mashonaland West had the highest number of new cases at 238 but it had a whopping 1 081 recoveries resulting in the number of active cases in the province dropping to 3 331 which is now lower than Harare, Mashonaland East and Manicaland.

Harare now has 4 099 active cases, Mashonaland East 3 831 and Manicaland 3 585.

Bulawayo remained static at 2115 after it recorded 111 new cases, 104 recoveries and seven deaths.

Harare had eight deaths, 93 new cases and 116 recoveries.

Cumulative cases have risen to 83 619, recoveries to 53 453 and deaths to 2 622.

About 14 000 people were vaccinated today with 12 043 getting the first dose and 1 765 the second.

(87 VIEWS)

Don't be shellfish... Please SHARETweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Share on LinkedIn
Linkedin
Email this to someone
email
Print this page
Print

Like it? Share with your friends!

0
Charles Rukuni

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?
Don't have an account?
sign up

forgot password

Back to
log in

sign up

Captcha!
Back to
log in