Who is richer Tagwirei or Mnangagwa?

South Africa’s Daily Maverick has described Zimbabwean businessman, Kuda Tagwirei, as the county’s richest business person.

Three years ago, Jonathan Moyo said President Emmerson Mnangagwa was the richest man in Zimbabwe because of the looting he had done in ZANU-PF companies, in the Democratic Republic of Congo and in Chiadzwa.

Both claims would, of course, upset Strive Masiyiwa who publicly carries the mantle for being the country’s richest man and the first black billionaire to hit the Sunday Times richest people in the United Kingdom.

I do not have the answer. Maybe you have.

(331 VIEWS)