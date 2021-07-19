The Insider

10% of civil servants to report for work but only those vaccinated can board PSC buses

The Public Service Commission has reduced the number of civil servants that will report for work from 40% to 10% with immediate effect but only those with proof that they were vaccinated can board PSC buses.

A circular issued by the PSC today said though most of the employees will work from home and should be capacitated to do so, no employee shall remain at home for more than 21 days.

The circular also says all civil servants are considered frontline workers and should therefore be vaccinated.

Zimbabwe is currently facing a devastating third wave of the coronavirus which has seen 33 755 people infected and 833 die this month alone.

So far coronavirus has infected 83 619 people and 2 622 have died while 53 453 have recovered but there are still 27 544 active cases.

Charles Rukuni

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

