New coronavirus cases in Zimbabwe drop to 1 445 but deaths still high at 68

The number of new coronavirus cases today dropped by more than 800 from yesterday to 1 445 but deaths remained high at 68 only four less than yesterday’s 72 after deducting the 30 that were included in yesterday’s figure but were for July 12 to 14.

Mashonaland West still had the highest number of new cases, 339, but it also recorded the highest number of recoveries, 518 out of 784, resulting in the number of active cases dropping to 4 177.

Harare had the second highest number of recoveries, 120 against 107 new cases. Active cases dropped to 4 130.

Active cases in Mashonaland East went up to 3 745 after the province recorded the second highest number of new cases today, 247.

In Bulawayo, active cases went up to 2 115 after it recorded 150 new cases and only 41 recoveries.

Harare accounted for 18 deaths followed by Mashonaland West with 14 and the Midlands 11.

There have been 32 749 cases and 799 deaths in July with 14 days to go to the end of the month.

Cumulative cases have risen to 82 613, deaths to 2 588 and recoveries to 51 923. There are still 28 102 active cases.

A total of 35 997 cases and 1 426 deaths were recorded in the six months to June this year.

Vaccination slowed down today with 36 043 getting the first jab and 3 651 the second. More than 1.7 million doses have so far been dispensed.

