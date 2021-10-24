Only three provinces in Zimbabwe now have more than 100 coronavirus cases

The number of active coronavirus cases in Zimbabwe has dropped to 837 and only three provinces now have more than 100 cases, each.

Manicaland leads with 205 cases after 74 people recovered yesterday. It is followed by Mashonaland East with 173 and Masvingo with 119.

There were 37 new cases yesterday and five deaths but 152 people recovered.

Bulawayo is down to 51 cases and Harare to 33.

Only 12 000 people were vaccinated yesterday with 5 108 getting the first jab and 6 978 the second.

Zimbabwe extended its level two lockdown by two weeks last week to further contain the spread of the virus.

There are, however, indications that lockdown restrictions might be relaxed as President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s spokesman George Charamba hinted on Friday that the country is preparing to hold by-elections to fill vacancies most of which were created when the Movement for Democratic Change-Tsvangirai recalled some legislators who were elected under the MDC-Alliance ticket.

