Zimbabwe down to 684 recorded coronavirus cases

Zimbabwe is down to 684 recorded coronavirus cases but it is still under a Level Two national lockdown to prevent a fourth wave.

There were only 26 new cases and one death yesterday but 178 people recovered, 74 of them from Mashonaland East which saw the number of cases in the province drop to 102.

Manicaland has the highest number with 188 followed by Masvingo with 129.

Bulawayo is down to 46 and Harare to 30.

Authorities extended the lockdown by two weeks, which means there is one more week to go.

Vaccination continued on its slow pace with just over 9 000 getting the jab, 4 872 the first dose and 4 615 the second.

 

Charles Rukuni

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni.

