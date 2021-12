The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe yesterday released the list of 2 036 companies that received US$1.6 billion under the country’s foreign currency auction system this year.

The largest beneficiaries were Varun Beverages, Blue Ribbon Foods, United Refineries, Dairibord Zimbabwe, Cangrow Trading, Willowton Group, Treger Products, Olivine Industries, Surface Wilmar and Sable Chemical industries.

The top three recipients are all foreign-owned companies.

Below is the full list.

