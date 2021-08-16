Coronavirus cases in Zimbabwe continue to drop

The number of new coronavirus cases in Zimbabwe continued to drop yesterday with the country recording 235 new cases and 19 deaths.

Sunday is usually a slow day but yesterday more than 54 000 people were vaccinated with 28 015 getting the first jab and 26 334 the second.

The number of active cases dropped to 18 656 after 607 people recovered.

Recovery is, however, slow in Mashonaland East which still has 3 472 active cases, followed by Manicaland with 2 730. Harare is down to 1 956 and Bulawayo to 741.

Most of the deaths, however, are still in Harare and Bulawayo which accounted for 10 of the deaths yesterday.

Matebeleland North had the highest number of recoveries, 264, and is now down to 1 000 active cases.

There have been 11 228 new cases and 577 deaths this month but active cases have dropped by 10 816.

