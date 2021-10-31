The Insider

14 hit by coronavirus at Midlands school

Zimbabwe yesterday had 28 coronavirus cases, 14 of them at a school in the Midlands.

The Ministry of Health did not name the school.

The country recorded two deaths raising the tally to date to 4 677.

The number of active cases dropped to 636 after 33 people recovered.

Manicaland still has the highest number of cases at 228 followed by Masvingo with 110.

Bulawayo is down to 29 and Harare to 17 while the Midlands rose to 22.

Mashonaland Central has the lowest number of cases at 8.

Just over 11 000 people were vaccinated yesterday with 4 647 getting the first jab and 7 062 the second.

Charles Rukuni

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

