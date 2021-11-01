Will Zimbabwe review its lockdown measures?

Zimbabweans are anxiously waiting to see if the government will review the country Level Two lockdown to Level One as the country now has only 599 active coronavirus cases and nearly 2.6 million people are fully vaccinated.

The country had only 23 new cases yesterday and one death while 59 people recovered, 34 of them from Manicaland which has the highest number of active cases. It is now down to 196 cases followed by Masvingo with 121.

Bulawayo is down to 28 while Harare went up to 18.

Just over 8 000 people were vaccinated yesterday with 3 783 getting the first dose and 4 417 the second.

The lockdown was extended by two weeks which means it should be reviewed today or tomorrow.

A review of the lockdown and opening of its borders will allow Zimbabweans to travel freely but it will be a major blow to bus operators and border officials.

Bus operators are currently charging as much as R2 000 for travellers to South Africa as they are literary trafficking in humans as they provide them with fake Covid-19 certificates and bribe authorities to let the passengers pass without travel documents.

