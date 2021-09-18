Zimbabwe government workers given until 15 October to get vaccinated or get fired

Zimbabwe has given government workers until 15 October to get vaccinated or get fired.

Those with reasonable excuse for not getting vaccinated by that date will be given until 31 December to do so.

The regulations were published yesterday and also apply to gathering including church gatherings.

The regulations say only those fully vaccinated will be allowed to attend and those not vaccinated must produce covid-19 certificates issued within 48 hours.

Vaccination is free but covid-19 tests especially the preferred PCR tests cost anything between US$30 and US$60.

According to Statutory Instrument 234 of 2021: “Notwithstanding anything to the contrary contained in this order or any other law, no later than the 15th October, 2021— (a) every member of the Public Service shall be fully vaccinated, and any member— (i) not so vaccinated shall be barred from the workplace after the 15th October, 2021, and not be paid while he or she is so barred.

“ *Any member) who refuses to be fully vaccinated shall be subject to disciplinary proceedings on the basis that he or she failed to obey a lawful instruction: Provided that if the head of Ministry or head of department is satisfied that any member of the Public Service is employed in that Ministry or department has a reasonable excuse for not being fully vaccinated by the 15th October, 2021 (which excuse shall be recorded in writing and promptly notified by the head concerned to the Commission), the head concerned may in relation to that member extend the vaccine mandate to no later than the 31st December, 2021.”

The regulations say the convener or person responsible for any place at which a gathering may occur shall not admit any person to that gathering unless he or she exhibits proof of full vaccination: Provided that— (i) if any person is unable to exhibit proof of full vaccination, but, being asymptomatic, is able to exhibit proof that he or she has been tested negative for COVID-19 within the preceding forty-eight hours by means of a PCR or rapid antigen test, then entry into the place or gathering shall be permitted at the discretion of the person responsible for the place or the convener of the gathering;

It adds: “with respect to all gatherings referred to in section 5(1)(j) of the principal order (gatherings at a place of worship for the purpose of worship), no admittance shall be permitted into the place of worship concerned in excess of fifty per centum of the maximum number of persons such place can hold (sitting or standing)”.

