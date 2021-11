Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa has unshackled Zimbabwe’s economy and it’s ready to roar, the chairman of Zimbabwe’s largest commercial bank,CBZ, says.

Marc Holtzman, who says he has been in investment banking for 40 years, told CNBC Africa, that Zimbabwe was currently one of the most exciting emerging markets in the world.

He dismissed statements made by the international financial institutions about Zimbabwe as procrustean.

Watch:



