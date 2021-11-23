The Insider

Zimbabwe records no coronavirus deaths for five consecutive days

Zimbabwe has gone for five days without any coronavirus death and has so far recorded only 21 deaths this month, a sign that the country is slowly getting the pandemic under control.

Health authorities, however, continue to urge the nation to remain vigilant in case there is an outbreak of a fourth wave. The pandemic has so far claimed 4 699 lives and has affected 133 674 people.

The country is still under a Level 2 lockdown.

There were 27 new cases yesterday but 28 people recovered resulting in the number of active cases dropping to 510.

Manicaland accounts for 119 of the cases and Matebeleland South 114.

Mashonaland Central is stuck at three and the Midlands at six.

Vaccination slowed down drastically yesterday with only 9 479 getting the first jab and 4 659 the second.

Charles Rukuni

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

