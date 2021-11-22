Coronavirus cases, deaths in Zimbabwe fall drastically

Coronavirus cases and deaths have fallen drastically in Zimbabwe this month with the country recording 670 new cases and 21 deaths in the three weeks to yesterday, according to figures from the Ministry of Health.

There were only nine new cases and no deaths yesterday but 21 people recovered resulting in the number of active cases dropping to 511.

Vaccination has also picked up with 229 421 doses being dispensed since 16 November, a drastic improvement from 144 253 during the week ending 15 November.

Zimbabwe is, however, still under a Level 2 lockdown, leading some to speculate that this is now political.

Zimbabwe closed its borders soon after the coronavirus outbreak last year but Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi told Parliament that the borders were open.

