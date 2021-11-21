Are Zimbabwe’s borders really open?

Are Zimbabwe’s borders open especially for road travellers? Yes, says Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi. But is this the truth on the ground?

Here is what Ziyambi told Parliament:

HON. MARKHAM: Thank you Madam Speaker. I see the lockdown has been extended on level 2. My questions pertains to cross-border travel, this particularly pertaining to the figures that are coming up from the Ministry of Health and Child Care that we are losing one person a day and we have got about 45 new COVID-19 cases. My question is when are we going to lift the ban on cross-border travel because it is going to have a serious impact on retaining diaspora and on Christmas bookings et cetera? I stand corrected but I believe we are the last SADC country to still consider opening our borders in view of the Christmas holiday, of the economy and informal sector. Surely this must be taken into account, I thank you.

THE MINISTER OF JUSTICE, LEGAL AND PARLIAMENTARY AFFAIRS (HON. ZIYAMBI): Thank you Madam Speaker, I want to thank the Hon. Member for the question wherein he is asking when we are opening our borders, if I got him correctly. Madam Speaker, our borders are open but there are conditions for entering just like what is happening in all countries across the world. Our citizens can come, if they do not have a COVID-19 certificate; because you are our citizens, we will quarantine you. If you are a foreigner there are requirements. For citizens, we request that you have a COVID-19 PCR that is less than 48 hours that you took at least 48 hours before you travel. That has been the requirement if you want to come to Zimbabwe. We had imposed stiffer requirements from those that were coming from India but we have now relaxed because we noticed that the Delta variant is now prevalent in our population; we have relaxed. Our borders are open but there are certain conditions that we believe must be satisfied upon arrival for you to be allowed entry. I thank you.

HON. MARKHAM: I might not have put it correctly but I am talking about road borders not airport -hence, I mentioned the regional countries around us have opened their borders and also diaspora and the informal traders. These people do not travel by aircraft, I thank you.

HON. ZIYAMBI: Thank you Madam Speaker, our road borders are open and the conditions are exactly the same, I thank you.

(337 VIEWS)