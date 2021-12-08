New coronavirus cases in Zimbabwe shoot up to 4 031 in one day

The number of new coronavirus cases in Zimbabwe shot to 4 031 yesterday with Harare alone recording 1 176 cases and the positivity rate going up to 34.9%.

The country now has 11 908 active cases with Harare at 3 752, followed by Manicaland with 1 473, Mashonaland East at 1 431 and Bulawayo 1 216.

The government has introduced additional measures which include vaccinating people at bus termini. It has also warned that there will come a time when those not vaccinated will not be allowed to use public transport.

According to the Ministry of Health five people died yesterday, four of them in Harare and only 40 recovered.

Cases to date have risen to 145 632 and deaths to 4 718.

The recovery rate which had risen to 96% is down to 89%.

More than 32 000 people were vaccinated yesterday with 14 334 getting the first jab and 18 587 the second.

Zimbabwe, which used to lead the region on vaccination, is now way behind Botswana where 60.8 doses for every 100 people have been dispensed. Zimbabwe is at 45.5 and South Africa 44.4.

