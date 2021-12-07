Zimbabwe warns that people not vaccinated will not be allowed to use public transport

Zimbabwe today warned that there will come a time when people that have not been vaccinated will not be allowed to board public transport.

It issued the warning in a post-cabinet briefing at which Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa announced additional measures to curb the spread of coronavirus which is now on the increase again.

The country recorded 2 555 new cases yesterday to push the number of active cases to 7 922 from about 500 two weeks ago.

Mutsvangwa said the government will be establishing vaccination sites at the main intra and inter-city bus termini, so as to ensure that those not vaccinated but wish to do so can have doses administered before they board the public transport.

“Please note that there will be a time when people will not be allowed to board public transport without a valid vaccination card,” she said.

She added that the Ministry of Health and Child Care will continue to collaborate with the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education on the vaccination blitz of the 16-to-17 year age group in schools.

Zimbabwe has enough vaccines for its people but the uptake has been very slow with just over 2.8 million fully vaccinated.

