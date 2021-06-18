The Insider

Insider launches question and answer section

Insider launches question and answer section

In an effort to tap from the vast knowledge of our readers, The Insider has launched a question and answer section where we will ask questions and ask our readers to give us answers.

In most cases these will be questions about subjects or topics that we do not have information about or topics we know little or nothing about so that our readers, some of whom are experts in the subject or have inside knowledge on the topic, can share their views with our readers.

So far we have three questions:

Who killed Itai Dzamara?
Are gays on the increase in Zimbabwe?
What do you think about Zimbabwe bank charges?
Charles Rukuni

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

