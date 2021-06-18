How much Zimbabwe forex abusers got

The 18 companies that were named and shamed for abusing foreign currency that they obtained from the foreign currency auction system introduced in June last year were allocated a total of US$26.4 million according to figures obtained from the list published by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe.

Food giant, National Foods, got nearly US$8.5 million followed by Africa Steel with US$4.6 million.

Phirebrook Investments was got only US$20 000 and Fliknik Enterprises, US$36 872.

The auction, which turns one year next week, has so far allotted nearly US$1.5 billion to 5 815 businesses.

Below is the list of abusers and how much each company got.

