The Insider

How much Zimbabwe forex abusers got

Stories

How much Zimbabwe forex abusers got

-1

The 18 companies that were named and shamed for abusing foreign currency that they obtained from the foreign currency auction system introduced in June last year were allocated a total of US$26.4 million according to figures obtained from the list published by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe.

Food giant, National Foods, got nearly US$8.5 million followed by Africa Steel with US$4.6 million.

Phirebrook Investments was got only US$20 000 and Fliknik Enterprises, US$36 872.

The auction, which turns one year next week, has so far allotted nearly US$1.5 billion to 5 815 businesses.

Below is the list of abusers and how much each company got.

(104 VIEWS)

Don't be shellfish... Please SHARETweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Share on LinkedIn
Linkedin
Email this to someone
email
Print this page
Print

Like it? Share with your friends!

-1
Charles Rukuni

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?
Don't have an account?
sign up

forgot password

Back to
log in

sign up

Captcha!
Back to
log in