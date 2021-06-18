More Zimbabweans have already died of coronavirus this month than in March, April or May

Nine Zimbabweans died of coronavirus today raising the total for this month to 62 which is higher than deaths in March which stood at 60, April which had 44 and May, only 27.

January was the deadliest month since the outbreak of the pandemic in March last year with 854 deaths, followed by February with 247. Only 363 people died of coronavirus the whole of last year.

The country today recorded 408 new cases, 182 of them in Mashonaland West Province. Cases for this month have risen to 2 374, the third highest for the year after 19 521 in January and 2 701 in February.

Only 34 people recovered.

Active cases rose to 2 536 with 819 in Mashonaland West, 582 in Harare, 305 in Masvingo and 226 in Bulawayo.

There are now 12 hotspots in the country: Karoi, Chirundu, Magunje, Mhangura, Chinhoyi and Chidamoyo in Mashonaland West; Masvingo and Chiredzi in Masvingo; Nkulumane, Emakhandeni and Northern Suburbs in Bulawayo; and Mt Darwin in Mashonaland Central.

The number of people that have now received their first vaccination against coronavirus has surpassed 700 000 after 1 291 got their first jab today to raise the total to 700 244 while 4 019 got their second dose, bringing the total of those fully vaccinated to 431 153.

