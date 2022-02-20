Zimbabweans who have received coronavirus booster shots surpass 100 000

Zimbabweans who have received the third dose of the coronavirus vaccine, or the booster shot, yesterday rose to 101 283 just over two months after the third shot was introduced following the outbreak of the Omicron variant.

Vaccination has slowed down over the past five months with 4.3 million having received the first dose and 3.7 million the second.

Zimbabwe had intended to fully vaccinate 10 million people by the end of last year but the figures never added up with vaccination reaching a peak of 1.8 million doses in August.

It slowed to down just 367 000 in January.

Zimbabwe has enough vaccine doses to attain herd immunity but there is a slow offtake.

There were 194 new cases yesterday and a single death while 122 people recovered.

Active cases rose to 3 043 with Mashonaland East still in the lead with 958 cases followed by Manicaland with 637.

Harare is down to 74 while Bulawayo went up to 56.

So far, 304 pupils have been infected, over the past five days. They are spread across five provinces but Masvingo and Matebeleland North are the worst affected.

