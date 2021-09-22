Zimbabweans more worried about jobs than corruption

Zimbabweans are more worried about jobs than corruption according to a survey by Afrobarometer. The cash crisis is now the least of their worries.
According to the survey, 38% of the respondents said the most important problem that they wanted the government to address was unemployment.
It was followed by infrastructure and roads with 33% and education with 31%.
Corruption was in seventh place with 17% while cash was at the bottom with 7%.
Ironically only 4% of those in urban areas were worried about the cash crisis while 9% in rural areas faced the same problem.
