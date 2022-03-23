Zimbabwe vaccination blitz picks up with 83 410 getting the jab

Zimbabwe’s vaccination blitz, which had a slow start on Monday when only 19 424 got the jab, picked up yesterday with a whopping 83 410 getting vaccinated, 71 319 getting the first dose.

The country has embarked on a two-phase vaccination blitz with the first phase running from 21 March to 3 April and the second from 2 to 15 May.

Zimbabwe has so far received 22 405 000 Covid-19 vaccine doses but has utilised 8 034 932 doses so far, according to yesterday’s cabinet briefing.

While more people are coming to get the first jab, very few are getting the second dose with only 3 970 doing so yesterday while 8 121 got the third.

Active cases went up slightly yesterday after the country recorded 273 new cases and three deaths but 198 people recovered.

Mashonaland East continues to be the worst affected with 1 912 of the 4 433 active cases. Masvingo and Bulawayo have the lowest numbers, 77 and 64, respectively, while Harare has 136.

