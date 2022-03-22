Zimbabwe dollar down to $138.20 to the US dollar

The Zimbabwe dollar today fell by $4.12 against the United States dollar to average $138.1979 down from $134.0820 last week.

It has declined by $14 so far this month and by $30 since the beginning of the year.

It is trading at around $250 to the greenback on the black market.

More than 1 300 bids were allotted US$36.8 million at today’s auction with 977 bids from the small and medium enterprise sector getting US$6.6 million. The balance went to 399 large firms.

The lowest offer was $131 and the highest $150.

