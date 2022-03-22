19 000 get the jab as vaccination blitz starts

More than 19 000 people were vaccinated yesterday as the country launched its vaccination blitz which targets those from 12 years and above but the numbers were still low compared to the peak in August last year when an average of 58 000 were vaccinated every day.

According to the figures for yesterday, 13 662 got the first dose, 2 101 the second and 3 661 the third.

The number of people not coming for the second dose seems to be growing as so far 4.4 million have received one dose and 3.4 million have received two doses.

The number of active coronavirus cases has started dropping with 4 361 active cases across the country but 1 913 are in Mashonaland East.

Manicaland is down to 802 while cases in Harare have been on the increase though it has only 137 active cases. Masvingo has seen a great improvement and is down to 80 cases and Bulawayo has 63, the lowest in the country.

Zimbabwe needs to vaccinate at least 10 million to attain herd immunity and it has enough vaccines for that.

