The world now has 3 381 billionaires with 1 133 in China, 716 in the United States, 215 in India, and 150 in the United Kingdom.

Most of the billionaires now live in three Chinese cities with 144 in Beijing, 121 in Shanghai and 113 in Shenzhen. New York has 110 and London 101.

The United States, however, still dominates the top 10.

