Zimbabwe vaccination blitz picks up as 137 952 get the jab on one day

Zimbabwe’s coronavirus vaccination blitz picked up yesterday with 137 952 people getting the jab yesterday 115 008 the first dose and 16 944 the booster shot.

The blitz had a slow start on Monday but has picked up since Tuesday with more and more people getting vaccinated.

More than 4.7 million people have so far received the first jab but the number of people coming for the second dose continues to be slow with only 6 000 yesterday.

The number of active cases also continues to drop with 273 new cases yesterday against 591 recoveries.

Active cases are now down to 3 937 with almost half, 1 886, in Mashonaland East alone.

