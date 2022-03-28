List of who won the Parliamentary by-elections

Yesterday, NewsDay reported: “The recently-formed Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) led by Nelson Chamisa shocked the MDC Alliance, grabbing 22 National Assembly seats out of the 28 which were up for grabs, while the Douglas Mwonzora-led party failed to win even a single local government seat in the by-elections held at the weekend.”
CCC, in fact, won 19 seats, which its candidates won under the MDC Alliance in 2018. ZANU-PF won nine of the seats on offer.
The following is a complete list of the winning candidates (highlighted) who contested for 28 parliamentary seats in the by-elections.
Of note is that only five constituencies were won by women candidates in the polls.
National Assembly
|Constituency
|Candidate
|Party
|Harare Central
|Loice Magweba
|ZANU PF
|Murisi Zwizwai (MALE)
|CCC
|Linda Masarira
|LEAD
|Marara Norest Chiureki
|MDC -ALLIANCE
|Henry Gwinyai
|MAAT
|Harare East
|Biti Laxton Tendai (MALE)
|CCC
|Mbanga Christopher Lovemore
|MDC-ALLIANCE
|Gumbo Mavis
|ZANU PF
|Mlambo Garikai
|UZA
|Musarurwa Precious Nyaradzo
|LEAD
|Highfield East
|Nobert Chikumbo
|ZANU PF
|Eric Murai (MALE)
|CCC
|Mupambwa Shelton
|Patriotic Zimbabwe
|Bgwende Gilbert
|MDC- ALLIANCE
|Highfield West
|Emmanuel Juta
|ZANU PF
|Simon Ruwuke Hove
|MDC- ALLIANCE
|Happymore Chidziva (M)
|CCC
|Kuwadzana
|Betty Nhambu
|ZANU PF
|Johnson Matambo (M)
|CCC
|Fatima Madamombe
|MDC- ALLIANCE
|Nesbert Mapfumo
|UDA
|Kuwadzana East
|Enerst Kudzaishe Chagadama
|ZANU PF
|Urayayi Mangwiro
|MDC- ALLIANCE
|David Kachidza
|UZA
|Selestino Majiri
|Patriotic Zimbabwe
|Chalton Hwende (M)
|CCC
|Epworth
|Zalerah Makari (FEMALE)
|ZANU PF
|Togarepi Zivai Mhetu
|MDC- ALLIANCE
|Innocent Hazvina
|Independent
|Earthrage Kureva
|CCC
|Richard Masiyadzaanikwa
|LEAD
|Glen Norah
|Chrispen Allen Magaya
|ZANU PF
|Wellington Chikombo (M)
|CCC
|Israel Mabhande
|MDC- ALLIANCE
|Allan Munyuki
|UDA
|Kuda Garwe
|NPF
|Glen View North
|Martin Mambo
|ZANU PF
|Fani Munengami (M)
|CCC
|Rhino Mushay
|MDC- ALLIANCE
|Prudence Tatenda Munyanduri
|NPF
|Shakespear Kutenda Jedidiah Chigariro
|Kambuzuma
|Chiposi Fungai M
|MDC-ALLIANCE
|Madzimure Willias (M)
|CCC
|Nyamunokora Oscar
|ZANU PF
|Mufakose
|Melvin Marembo
|ZANU PF
|Rodwell Shambamuto
|MDC- ALLIANCE
|Susan Mutsunga (F)
|CCC
|St Mary`s
|Nobert Jinjika
|ZANU PF
|Adam Puzo
|MDC- ALLIANCE
|Dickson Tarusenga (M)
|CCC
|Marcos Sanyanga
|Independent
|Gokwe Central
|Masvisvi Daveson (M)
|ZANU PF
|Mutengwe Lisias
|CCC
|Vakai Edward
|MDC-A
|Kwekwe Central
|DzingireTafadzwa Lenin
|UZA
|Mapurazi John
|ZANU PF
|Ndlovu Mbekezeli
|MDC- ALLIANCE
|Tobaiwa Judith (F)
|CCC
|Mberengwa South
|Hungwe Tasara
|ZANU PF
|Shoko Davies
|CCC
|Mkoba
|Chadoka Albert
|MDC-ALLIANCE
|Chibaya Amos (M)
|CCC
|Gondo William
|ZANU PF
|Zihapa Malvern
|Federation of African States
|Mbizo
|Chibukwe Lovemore
|UDA
|Chikwinya Settlement (M)
|CCC
|Mapfumo Eventhough- Brave
|MDC-ALLIANCE
|Mupereri Vongaishe
|ZANU PF
|Mutunami Gladys G.
|UZA
|Chivi South
|Munyaradzi Zizhou (M)
|Zanu-PF
|Shadreck Mapope
|MDC-ALLIANCE
|Paul Mhlolo
|CCC
|Mwenezi East
|Master Makope (M)
|Zanu-PF
|Turner Mhango
|Free Zimbabwe Congress
|Tendekai Mandizvidza
|CCC
|Murewa South
|Marudza Dougmore of
|MDC-ALLIANCE
|Masoka Nyasha (M)
|ZANU-PF
|Munemo Rodrick
|CCC
|Nasara Simba
|United Democratic Alliance
|Marondera East
|Chiwetu Zvenyika Jeremiah (M)
|ZANU-PF
|Machekanyanga Samuel of
|CCC
|Mandaza Moses
|Zimbabwe Labour
|Tasarirenhamo Thomas
|MDC-ALLIANCE
|Marondera Central
|Mateveke Ignatius
|ZANU-PF
|Matewu Caston (M)
|CCC
|Muzavazi
|MDC-ALLIANCE
|Pindire Tawanda Carlos
|INDEPENDENT
|Tsholotsho South
|Moyo Bongani
|INDEPENDENT
|Mthombeni Leonard
|ZAPU
|Ncube Musa (F)
|ZANU-PF
|Sibanda Tapson Nganunu
|CCC
|Binga North
|Mudimba Peggie
|MDC ALLIANCE
|Mukuli Disciple
|INDEPENDENT
|Munsaka Kudakwashe Mavula
|ZANU-PF
|Muzamba Clive
|United Democratic Alliance
|Sibanda Dubeko Prince (M)
|CCC
|Nkulumane
|Mangena Gideon
|MDC-ALLIANCE
|Ncube Gregory Lovejoy
|RPZ
|Ndlovu David
|ZANU PF
|Phulu Kucaca Ivumile (M)
|CCC
|Tokwido Dumisani
|DOP
|Pumula
|Mahlangu Sichelesile (F)
|CCC
|Mhlanga Albert
|MDC-ALLIANCE
|Ncube Richard
|ZAPU
|Ndlovu Ntandoyenkosi
|UDA
|Nsingo Pumulani
|ZANU PF
|Nyoni Stanford
|RPZ
|Tshuma Thabani
|INDEPENDENT
|Dangamvura- Chikanga
|Chipanga Hosia
|PATRIOTIC ZIMBABWEANS
|Mudzipurwa Taurai
|MDC ALLIANCE
|Mupfumi Isau Fungai (Dr)
|ZANU PF
|Mutseyami Chapfiwa Prosper (M)
|CCC
|Zaranyika Anesu
|MA’AT Zimbabwe
|Mutasa South
|Mugadza Misheck (M)
|ZANU PF
|Ndoro Eurydice Lynette
|INDEPENDENT
|Tauzeni Pedzisai
|MDC-ALLIANCE
|Tsunga Regai
|CCC
