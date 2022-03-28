List of who won the Parliamentary by-elections

Yesterday, NewsDay reported: “The recently-formed Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) led by Nelson Chamisa shocked the MDC Alliance, grabbing 22 National Assembly seats out of the 28 which were up for grabs, while the Douglas Mwonzora-led party failed to win even a single local government seat in the by-elections held at the weekend.”

CCC, in fact, won 19 seats, which its candidates won under the MDC Alliance in 2018. ZANU-PF won nine of the seats on offer.

The following is a complete list of the winning candidates (highlighted) who contested for 28 parliamentary seats in the by-elections.

Of note is that only five constituencies were won by women candidates in the polls.

National Assembly

Constituency Candidate Party Harare Central Loice Magweba ZANU PF Murisi Zwizwai (MALE) CCC Linda Masarira LEAD Marara Norest Chiureki MDC -ALLIANCE Henry Gwinyai MAAT Harare East Biti Laxton Tendai (MALE) CCC Mbanga Christopher Lovemore MDC-ALLIANCE Gumbo Mavis ZANU PF Mlambo Garikai UZA Musarurwa Precious Nyaradzo LEAD Highfield East Nobert Chikumbo ZANU PF Eric Murai (MALE) CCC Mupambwa Shelton Patriotic Zimbabwe Bgwende Gilbert MDC- ALLIANCE Highfield West Emmanuel Juta ZANU PF Simon Ruwuke Hove MDC- ALLIANCE Happymore Chidziva (M) CCC Kuwadzana Betty Nhambu ZANU PF Johnson Matambo (M) CCC Fatima Madamombe MDC- ALLIANCE Nesbert Mapfumo UDA Kuwadzana East Enerst Kudzaishe Chagadama ZANU PF Urayayi Mangwiro MDC- ALLIANCE David Kachidza UZA Selestino Majiri Patriotic Zimbabwe Chalton Hwende (M) CCC Epworth Zalerah Makari (FEMALE) ZANU PF Togarepi Zivai Mhetu MDC- ALLIANCE Innocent Hazvina Independent Earthrage Kureva CCC Richard Masiyadzaanikwa LEAD Glen Norah Chrispen Allen Magaya ZANU PF Wellington Chikombo (M) CCC Israel Mabhande MDC- ALLIANCE Allan Munyuki UDA Kuda Garwe NPF Glen View North Martin Mambo ZANU PF Fani Munengami (M) CCC Rhino Mushay MDC- ALLIANCE Prudence Tatenda Munyanduri NPF Shakespear Kutenda Jedidiah Chigariro Kambuzuma Chiposi Fungai M MDC-ALLIANCE Madzimure Willias (M) CCC Nyamunokora Oscar ZANU PF Mufakose Melvin Marembo ZANU PF Rodwell Shambamuto MDC- ALLIANCE Susan Mutsunga (F) CCC St Mary`s Nobert Jinjika ZANU PF Adam Puzo MDC- ALLIANCE Dickson Tarusenga (M) CCC Marcos Sanyanga Independent Gokwe Central Masvisvi Daveson (M) ZANU PF Mutengwe Lisias CCC Vakai Edward MDC-A Kwekwe Central DzingireTafadzwa Lenin UZA Mapurazi John ZANU PF Ndlovu Mbekezeli MDC- ALLIANCE Tobaiwa Judith (F) CCC Mberengwa South Hungwe Tasara ZANU PF Shoko Davies CCC Mkoba Chadoka Albert MDC-ALLIANCE Chibaya Amos (M) CCC Gondo William ZANU PF Zihapa Malvern Federation of African States Mbizo Chibukwe Lovemore UDA Chikwinya Settlement (M) CCC Mapfumo Eventhough- Brave MDC-ALLIANCE Mupereri Vongaishe ZANU PF Mutunami Gladys G. UZA Chivi South Munyaradzi Zizhou (M) Zanu-PF Shadreck Mapope MDC-ALLIANCE Paul Mhlolo CCC Mwenezi East Master Makope (M) Zanu-PF Turner Mhango Free Zimbabwe Congress Tendekai Mandizvidza CCC Murewa South Marudza Dougmore of MDC-ALLIANCE Masoka Nyasha (M) ZANU-PF Munemo Rodrick CCC Nasara Simba United Democratic Alliance Marondera East Chiwetu Zvenyika Jeremiah (M) ZANU-PF Machekanyanga Samuel of CCC Mandaza Moses Zimbabwe Labour Tasarirenhamo Thomas MDC-ALLIANCE Marondera Central Mateveke Ignatius ZANU-PF Matewu Caston (M) CCC Muzavazi MDC-ALLIANCE Pindire Tawanda Carlos INDEPENDENT Tsholotsho South Moyo Bongani INDEPENDENT Mthombeni Leonard ZAPU Ncube Musa (F) ZANU-PF Sibanda Tapson Nganunu CCC Binga North Mudimba Peggie MDC ALLIANCE Mukuli Disciple INDEPENDENT Munsaka Kudakwashe Mavula ZANU-PF Muzamba Clive United Democratic Alliance Sibanda Dubeko Prince (M) CCC Nkulumane Mangena Gideon MDC-ALLIANCE Ncube Gregory Lovejoy RPZ Ndlovu David ZANU PF Phulu Kucaca Ivumile (M) CCC Tokwido Dumisani DOP Pumula Mahlangu Sichelesile (F) CCC Mhlanga Albert MDC-ALLIANCE Ncube Richard ZAPU Ndlovu Ntandoyenkosi UDA Nsingo Pumulani ZANU PF Nyoni Stanford RPZ Tshuma Thabani INDEPENDENT Dangamvura- Chikanga Chipanga Hosia PATRIOTIC ZIMBABWEANS Mudzipurwa Taurai MDC ALLIANCE Mupfumi Isau Fungai (Dr) ZANU PF Mutseyami Chapfiwa Prosper (M) CCC Zaranyika Anesu MA’AT Zimbabwe Mutasa South Mugadza Misheck (M) ZANU PF Ndoro Eurydice Lynette INDEPENDENT Tauzeni Pedzisai MDC-ALLIANCE Tsunga Regai CCC

–Zimfact

