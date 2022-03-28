List of who won the Parliamentary by-elections

Stories

List of who won the Parliamentary by-elections

-1

Yesterday, NewsDay reported: “The recently-formed Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) led by Nelson Chamisa shocked the MDC Alliance, grabbing 22 National Assembly seats out of the 28 which were up for grabs, while the Douglas Mwonzora-led party failed to win even a single local government seat in the by-elections held at the weekend.”

CCC, in fact, won 19 seats, which its candidates won under the MDC Alliance in 2018. ZANU-PF won nine of the seats on offer.

The following is a complete list of the winning candidates (highlighted) who contested for 28 parliamentary seats in the by-elections.

Of note is that only five constituencies were won by women candidates in the polls.

National Assembly

Constituency Candidate Party
Harare Central Loice Magweba ZANU PF
  Murisi Zwizwai (MALE) CCC
  Linda Masarira LEAD
  Marara Norest Chiureki MDC -ALLIANCE
  Henry Gwinyai MAAT
     
Harare East Biti Laxton Tendai (MALE) CCC
  Mbanga Christopher Lovemore MDC-ALLIANCE
  Gumbo Mavis ZANU PF
  Mlambo Garikai UZA
  Musarurwa Precious  Nyaradzo LEAD
Highfield East Nobert Chikumbo ZANU PF
  Eric Murai (MALE) CCC
  Mupambwa Shelton Patriotic Zimbabwe
  Bgwende Gilbert MDC- ALLIANCE
     
Highfield West Emmanuel Juta ZANU PF
  Simon Ruwuke Hove MDC- ALLIANCE
  Happymore Chidziva (M) CCC
     
Kuwadzana Betty Nhambu ZANU PF
  Johnson Matambo (M) CCC
  Fatima Madamombe MDC- ALLIANCE
  Nesbert Mapfumo UDA
     
Kuwadzana East Enerst Kudzaishe Chagadama ZANU PF
  Urayayi Mangwiro MDC- ALLIANCE
  David Kachidza UZA
  Selestino Majiri Patriotic Zimbabwe
  Chalton Hwende (M) CCC
     
Epworth Zalerah Makari (FEMALE) ZANU PF
  Togarepi Zivai Mhetu MDC- ALLIANCE
  Innocent Hazvina Independent
  Earthrage Kureva CCC
  Richard Masiyadzaanikwa LEAD
     
Glen Norah Chrispen Allen Magaya ZANU PF
  Wellington Chikombo (M) CCC
  Israel Mabhande MDC- ALLIANCE
  Allan Munyuki UDA
  Kuda Garwe NPF
     
Glen View North Martin Mambo ZANU PF
  Fani Munengami (M) CCC
  Rhino Mushay MDC- ALLIANCE
  Prudence Tatenda Munyanduri NPF
  Shakespear Kutenda Jedidiah Chigariro  
     
Kambuzuma Chiposi Fungai M MDC-ALLIANCE
  Madzimure Willias (M) CCC
  Nyamunokora Oscar ZANU PF
     
Mufakose Melvin Marembo ZANU PF
  Rodwell Shambamuto MDC- ALLIANCE
  Susan Mutsunga (F) CCC
     
St Mary`s Nobert Jinjika ZANU PF
  Adam Puzo MDC- ALLIANCE
  Dickson Tarusenga (M) CCC
  Marcos Sanyanga Independent
     
Gokwe Central Masvisvi Daveson (M) ZANU PF
  Mutengwe Lisias CCC
  Vakai Edward MDC-A
     
Kwekwe Central DzingireTafadzwa Lenin UZA
  Mapurazi John ZANU PF
  Ndlovu Mbekezeli MDC- ALLIANCE
  Tobaiwa Judith (F) CCC
     
Mberengwa South Hungwe Tasara ZANU PF
  Shoko Davies CCC
     
Mkoba Chadoka Albert MDC-ALLIANCE
  Chibaya Amos (M) CCC
  Gondo William ZANU PF
  Zihapa Malvern Federation of African States
     
Mbizo Chibukwe Lovemore UDA
  Chikwinya Settlement (M) CCC
  Mapfumo Eventhough- Brave MDC-ALLIANCE
  Mupereri Vongaishe ZANU PF
  Mutunami Gladys G. UZA
     
Chivi South Munyaradzi Zizhou (M) Zanu-PF
  Shadreck Mapope MDC-ALLIANCE
  Paul Mhlolo CCC
     
     
Mwenezi East Master Makope (M) Zanu-PF
  Turner Mhango Free Zimbabwe Congress
  Tendekai Mandizvidza CCC
     
     
Murewa South Marudza Dougmore of MDC-ALLIANCE
  Masoka Nyasha (M) ZANU-PF
  Munemo Rodrick CCC
  Nasara Simba United Democratic Alliance
     
     
Marondera East Chiwetu Zvenyika Jeremiah (M) ZANU-PF
  Machekanyanga Samuel of CCC
  Mandaza Moses Zimbabwe Labour
  Tasarirenhamo Thomas MDC-ALLIANCE
     
Marondera Central Mateveke Ignatius ZANU-PF
  Matewu Caston (M) CCC
  Muzavazi MDC-ALLIANCE
  Pindire Tawanda Carlos INDEPENDENT
     
Tsholotsho South Moyo Bongani INDEPENDENT
  Mthombeni Leonard ZAPU
  Ncube Musa (F) ZANU-PF
  Sibanda Tapson Nganunu CCC
     
Binga North Mudimba Peggie MDC ALLIANCE
  Mukuli Disciple INDEPENDENT
  Munsaka Kudakwashe Mavula ZANU-PF
  Muzamba Clive United Democratic Alliance
  Sibanda Dubeko Prince (M) CCC
     
Nkulumane Mangena Gideon MDC-ALLIANCE
  Ncube Gregory Lovejoy RPZ
  Ndlovu David ZANU PF
  Phulu Kucaca Ivumile (M) CCC
  Tokwido Dumisani DOP
     
Pumula Mahlangu Sichelesile (F) CCC
  Mhlanga Albert MDC-ALLIANCE
  Ncube Richard ZAPU
  Ndlovu Ntandoyenkosi UDA
  Nsingo Pumulani ZANU PF
  Nyoni Stanford RPZ
  Tshuma Thabani INDEPENDENT
     
Dangamvura- Chikanga Chipanga Hosia PATRIOTIC ZIMBABWEANS
  Mudzipurwa Taurai MDC ALLIANCE
  Mupfumi Isau Fungai (Dr) ZANU PF
  Mutseyami Chapfiwa Prosper (M) CCC
  Zaranyika Anesu MA’AT Zimbabwe
     
Mutasa South Mugadza Misheck  (M) ZANU PF
  Ndoro Eurydice Lynette INDEPENDENT
  Tauzeni Pedzisai MDC-ALLIANCE
  Tsunga Regai CCC
     

Zimfact

(637 VIEWS)

Don't be shellfish... Please SHARETweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Share on LinkedIn
Linkedin
Email this to someone
email
Print this page
Print

Like it? Share with your friends!

-1
Charles Rukuni

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?
Don't have an account?
sign up

forgot password

Back to
log in

sign up

Captcha!
Back to
log in